Weather
Today's weather
Partly cloudy today with highs of 17º and lows of 6º.
There is a good chance of rain or hail and some storms this afternoon and evening.
Snow is possible at 1200 metres and above.
Humidity is at 65% with a moderate westerly/northwesterly breeze. Gusts of up to 100kph can be expected in the mountains later this afternoon.
See the weather across the island on our webcams.
