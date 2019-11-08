A chilly 17º in Palma this morning. 08-11-2019 MDB

Partly cloudy today with highs of 17º and lows of 6º.

There is a good chance of rain or hail and some storms this afternoon and evening.

Snow is possible at 1200 metres and above.

Humidity is at 65% with a moderate westerly/northwesterly breeze. Gusts of up to 100kph can be expected in the mountains later this afternoon.

