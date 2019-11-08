Snow in Navarra, northern Spain

Up to 10cm of snow has already fallen in Navarra, northern Spain.

07-11-2019EFE/Jesús Diges

Storms last night produced some 2,000 bolts of lightning in the Balearics, the great majority of them at sea; 150 were over land in Majorca.

The unsettled weather has led to the issuing of yellow alerts for high winds and rough coastal conditions. As of this morning, the alerts were in place at least until Sunday, when the coldest temperatures in Majorca are expected. Rain is also forecast for Sunday.

Aemet will almost certainly extend the alerts or perhaps raise them, as the forecast for Monday is for even stronger winds. In Minorca, the alerts are expected to increase to amber on Saturday. Snow in Majorca is at present forecast to fall at 1,000 metres on Sunday.

On the mainland, the met agency is forecasting snowfalls of up to thirty centimetres, especially in the Cantabrica range.

The outlook into next week suggests that the winds will ease by Wednesday and that there will be a slight rise in maximum temperatures to 17C.

