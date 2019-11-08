Weather
Sunday forecast to be chilliest as unsettled weather continues
Storms last night produced some 2,000 bolts of lightning in the Balearics, the great majority of them at sea; 150 were over land in Majorca.
Brutales rayos nube-mar mirando al ponent @AEMET_Baleares @AEMET_SINOBAS @MiquelSalamanca @TempsIB3 @ecazatormentas @MetIllesBalears @Meteodemallorca @spainsevere @AJANSACLAR @severeweatherEU pic.twitter.com/K3laPNfyPu— Duncan Wingen (@DuncanWingen) November 7, 2019
08/11 11:03 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:03 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/CNYLpi9k5d— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 8, 2019
The unsettled weather has led to the issuing of yellow alerts for high winds and rough coastal conditions. As of this morning, the alerts were in place at least until Sunday, when the coldest temperatures in Majorca are expected. Rain is also forecast for Sunday.
Llamps😀⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/l7FZOE17mV— balearsmeteo (@Meteodemallorca) November 7, 2019
Aemet will almost certainly extend the alerts or perhaps raise them, as the forecast for Monday is for even stronger winds. In Minorca, the alerts are expected to increase to amber on Saturday. Snow in Majorca is at present forecast to fall at 1,000 metres on Sunday.
On the mainland, the met agency is forecasting snowfalls of up to thirty centimetres, especially in the Cantabrica range.
The outlook into next week suggests that the winds will ease by Wednesday and that there will be a slight rise in maximum temperatures to 17C.
