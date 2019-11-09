Storms expected

Storms are expected later in the day.

09-11-2019MDB

Cloudy today with storms expected across much of the island.

Highs of 18º and lows of 7º.

Weather Map

Humidity has dropped to 60%.

Winds are west/northwesterly with gusts of up to 100kph.

Watch the weather across the island with our webcams.

