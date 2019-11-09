Storms are expected later in the day. 09-11-2019 MDB

Cloudy today with storms expected across much of the island.

Highs of 18º and lows of 7º.

Humidity has dropped to 60%.

09/11 09:09 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:09 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/3NdOP13npy — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 9, 2019

Winds are west/northwesterly with gusts of up to 100kph.

Watch the weather across the island with our webcams.