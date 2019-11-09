Weather
Today's weather
Cloudy today with storms expected across much of the island.
Highs of 18º and lows of 7º.
Humidity has dropped to 60%.
09/11 09:09 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:09 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/3NdOP13npy— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 9, 2019
Winds are west/northwesterly with gusts of up to 100kph.
Watch the weather across the island with our webcams.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.