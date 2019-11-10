Amber alert for coastal conditions in parts of Majorca. 10-11-2019 Emergencies 112 Illes Balears

A pretty diabolical Sunday. Amber alerts for northern and eastern coastal conditions; yellow alerts elsewhere. Alerts for the whole island for rain and wind. Monday not a lot better, but there aren't the alerts for rain.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 10 November

18C Alcudia

18C Andratx

18C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

18C Pollensa

17C Sant Llorenç

17C Santanyi

Monday, 11 November

18C Alcudia

17C Andratx

17C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

18C Pollensa

16C Sant Llorenç

16C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

19.8C Son Servera

18.7C Capdepera

18.6C Puerto Pollensa