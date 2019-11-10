Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
A pretty diabolical Sunday. Amber alerts for northern and eastern coastal conditions; yellow alerts elsewhere. Alerts for the whole island for rain and wind. Monday not a lot better, but there aren't the alerts for rain.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 10 November
18C Alcudia
18C Andratx
18C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
18C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Monday, 11 November
18C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
18C Pollensa
16C Sant Llorenç
16C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
19.8C Son Servera
18.7C Capdepera
18.6C Puerto Pollensa
