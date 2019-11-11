Weekly market in Manacor. 11-11-2019 j.socies

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

The following films are showing in English:

Tickets are on sale for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showing on December 19 at Augusta Aficine in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi. Check their websites for showtimes.

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime 16.00/18.10/20.20/*20.30 (not on Tues or Thurs)

Hustlers FESTIVAL 18 Comedy/Crime 20.35 (12/11)

Hustlers MAHON 18 Comedy/Crime 20.30 (11/11)

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 21.45

Terminator: Dark Fate FESTIVAL R Action/Adventure 20.45 (12/11)

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 17.00/19.45 (Not on Tues & Thurs)

Doctor Sleep FESTIVAL R Horror 21.10 (12/11)

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy *15.00/18.10 daily *Except Tue & Thur 12.20 (Sat only) 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

Maleficent FESTIVAL 7 Fantasy 21.00 (12/11)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/*18.00 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 19.30 (Not on Tues)/21.40 (Not on Thurs)

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 20.00 (12/11)

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.10/21.45

