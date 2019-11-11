Palma's metro had broken down last Thursday. 11-11-2019 R.L.

Shares:

Services on the Palma Metro M1 line to and from the university returned to normal on Monday following the breakdown which had occurred on Thursday last week.

The regional transport ministry explains that there was a fault in a cabling box that was supplying the overhead wire.

This had caused a spark which had affected the cabling system and the current. Technicians from the SFM rail operator, Endesa and the company in charge of maintenance had worked in identifying the fault. The Palma EMT bus company provided an alternative means of transport between Son Castello and the university while the fault was being identified and fixed.

Meanwhile, the latest figures for public transport use released by the National Statistics Institute indicate a 46.4% increase in the metro’s passengers in September (compared with last year). There were 121,000 passengers, and the increase was - in percentage terms - the highest in the country.

Between January and September there was a 24.5% increase, while bus use was up 3.4%.