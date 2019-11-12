Crime
Palma beating was related to drug selling
The National Police are pretty certain that the brutal beating given to a man on the Calle Manacor in Palma towards the end of last month was a settling of scores related to the sale of drugs.
Two men, a 19-year-old Spaniard and a 27-year-old South American, are under investigation. The police have still to totally clarify the reason for the assault, but everything points to there having been unpaid debts from drugs' sales.
The 091 police emergency number was called around half five in the afternoon on October 27. There were reports of a person having been stabbed and of another unconscious on the street, the fight having started by Bar El Rinconcito, which was closed at the time. The medical assessment of the man who had been beaten up indicated that he had suffered severe head trauma. He had also been drinking and taking drugs.
A witness video of the incident has proved to be vital in assisting the police.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.