Scene of the incident on the Calle Manacor last month. 11-11-2019 R.S.

The National Police are pretty certain that the brutal beating given to a man on the Calle Manacor in Palma towards the end of last month was a settling of scores related to the sale of drugs.

Two men, a 19-year-old Spaniard and a 27-year-old South American, are under investigation. The police have still to totally clarify the reason for the assault, but everything points to there having been unpaid debts from drugs' sales.

The 091 police emergency number was called around half five in the afternoon on October 27. There were reports of a person having been stabbed and of another unconscious on the street, the fight having started by Bar El Rinconcito, which was closed at the time. The medical assessment of the man who had been beaten up indicated that he had suffered severe head trauma. He had also been drinking and taking drugs.

A witness video of the incident has proved to be vital in assisting the police.

