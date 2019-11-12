Ceremoney perform at the Teatre Principal in Palma this evening. 12-11-2019 archive/GUILLERMO ESTEBAN

Today, November 12

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. 17.00-20.00: Ornithological Competition / Exhibition. C. Canonge Quetglas 34.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Broadway Babies - Anna Lagares and Clara Solé; songs from classics such as Chicago and West Side Story. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Ceremoney - Majorcan power-pop band. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.

CINEMA

Palma. Festival Fesjajá de Cine at 20.15 screening of comedy “The Party” (USA – 1968) directed by Blake Edwards and starring Peter Sellers, Claudine Longet and Natalia Borisova at CineCiutat in Palma. Duration 1 hour and 39 minutes. Tickets at the box office.

For a full list of markets to visit and films to see in English click here.

Tomorrow, November 13

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo

12.00: Livestock; 13.00: Majorcan black pig contest. Plaça Bestiar.

16.00-22.00: Seafaring show - nautical sports, boats for sale, workshops, responsible fishing, children’s games, gastronomy, music. Plaça Orient.

17.00-22.00: Farmers’ market. Plaça Bestiar, Plaça Orient and streets; Agricultural machinery. Gran Via Colom; Vehicle dealers exhibition. Industrial estate; Businesses exhibition. Plaça Llibertat, Plaça Quartera.

17.30: Dijous Bo inauguration - Pipers and Revetlers Puig d’Inca. Plaça Bestiar and then procession to Plaça Espanya.

18.00: Retail show. Plaça Llibertat, Plaça Quartera.

20.00: Els Gerrets de Vistalegre (Havaneres and Mediterranean songs). Plaça Orient.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Bruno Vlahek (piano); Grieg, Rachmaninoff and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Yellowjackets (US jazz fusion). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16. 28-45 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 17.55. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.