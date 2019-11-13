Environment
Army's manoeuvres in Majorca arouse curiosity
Environmentalists have slammed military exercises by the Spanish armed forces in the Playa de Muro.
November 13, 2019
They claim that they are taking place in areas of natural beauty. Spanish navy landing craft have been coming ashore and disembarking both troops and vehicles.
Hundreds of soldiers are taking part.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.