Weather
Today's weather
Rain showers, hailstones and localised storms are forecast for much of the day.
Highs of 17º and lows of 7º.
Humidity is at 80%.
There is a moderate westerly/southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 70kph expected.
You can see the weather live with our webcams.
