An overcast day for much of the island with a risk of rain or hail. 14-11-2019 MDB

Rain showers, hailstones and localised storms are forecast for much of the day.

Highs of 17º and lows of 7º.

Humidity is at 80%.

There is a moderate westerly/southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 70kph expected.

