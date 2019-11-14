Neil has been found safe and well. 13-11-2019 MDB

The British holidaymaker, identified as Neil, who was yesterday reported missing in Can Pastilla has been found.

He had been staying at the Calma Illusion and spa Hotel In Can Pastilla when he went missing. Neil suffers from Alzheimer's and it is thought that he became disorientated and wandered away from the hotel.

He was found safe and unhurt.