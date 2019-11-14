Missing Persons
Missing Briton has been found
The British holidaymaker, identified as Neil, who was yesterday reported missing in Can Pastilla has been found.
He had been staying at the Calma Illusion and spa Hotel In Can Pastilla when he went missing. Neil suffers from Alzheimer's and it is thought that he became disorientated and wandered away from the hotel.
He was found safe and unhurt.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.