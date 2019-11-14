Employment
Black Friday offers temporary employment
1,044 people who are out of work in the Balearic Islands will be given jobs in the next couple of weeks to help cope with the onslaught of ‘Black Friday’ on 29 November.
Most of the work on offer will be in areas selling perfume, cosmetics, electronics, mobile phones and toys.
Nationwide, 'Black Friday' will generate 201,631 jobs which is 7.5% more than last year and even though the contracts are only short term many of them will be extended to cover the winter sales at Christmas and the New Year.
