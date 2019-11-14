Mysterious bottles in Mallorca

Follow in Silence bottles have been found all over the island.

13-11-2019Jaume Morey

Bottles containing a mysterious red substance and a label saying ‘Sequiu en Silencio’ or “Follow In Silence” have started to appear in cities all over Majorca.

Photographs of bottles in Palma, Andratx, Artà, Binissalem and Bunyola have been uploaded to social media websites and although no-one has claimed responsibility, all of the people who published them are committed feminists.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.