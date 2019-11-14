Follow in Silence bottles have been found all over the island. 13-11-2019 Jaume Morey

Bottles containing a mysterious red substance and a label saying ‘Sequiu en Silencio’ or “Follow In Silence” have started to appear in cities all over Majorca.

Ei gent, sabeu q és això? 🤷‍♀️

Ho he vist a Binissalem#SeguiuEnSilenci pic.twitter.com/PFFRmzTRaV — Sandra (@EspejaConsell) November 12, 2019

Photographs of bottles in Palma, Andratx, Artà, Binissalem and Bunyola have been uploaded to social media websites and although no-one has claimed responsibility, all of the people who published them are committed feminists.

Hola! Avui ha comparagut això al Teatre d'Artà

#SeguiuEnSilenci pic.twitter.com/a2Ib3xMwpH — Aina Comas Delgado (@ainacomasdelgad) November 13, 2019