Snowstorms are forecast to blanket the Balearic Islands. 14-11-2019 Joan Sitges

Today Majorca will be colder than Christmas and temperatures will plummet throughout the weekend according to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.

Gale force winds, heavy rain, hail and snowstorms are forecast to blanket the Balearic Islands and most of the Peninsula.

Galicia will bear the brunt of the bad weather and is already on red alert with 10 metre high waves expected to batter the coastline throughout the day. A red warning has also been issued for torrential rain and snow storms in Asturias and an orange warning has been activated for Cantabria where heavy snow above 700 metres will be accompanied by baltic temperatures.

Here in Majorca it will be much colder with very strong winds, heavy rain and snow above 900 metres.

This weekend will also be wet and windy with widespread frost, snow on high ground and frigid temperatures of -5 degrees centigrade in the northern Peninsula and -10 in the Pyrenees.

Valencia, Murcia, Almeria, the south east and the south west of the Peninsula will escape the cold front and the rain.