Caimari Olive fair starts tomorrow. 29-11-2018 CEDIDES PER BEP ARGUIMBAU.

Today, November 15

FAIRS

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 16.00: Entrance of the animals. C. Església. 18.00: Party to welcome the animals with Hawaiians Band and Mala Hierba. Plaça Sa Vinya.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Pere. 20.00: Chris Pookah - Scottish singer-songwriter. Cultural Centre, C. Sant Mateu. Three euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Oppitz (piano); Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Beethoven Symphony No. 7 Op. 92. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 20.00: 2nd George Sand International Music Festival with Miguel Alonso (baritone), Laura Pérez (piano); Mozart, Schubert and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Hija de la Luna - tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Arta. 20.30: Pasados Company - Tango Woman Ballet. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. 15 euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

Tomorrow, November 16

FAIRS

Caimari, Olives Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair - olives, olive oil and local products. 16.00: Official inauguration. 16.15: Demon, bigheads and pipers procession from Plaça Major.

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 09.00: Opening of the artisan market, animals’ show, stalls. C. Església. 10.00: Morning dance with DJ. Plaça Sa Vinya 11.00: Slingshot workshop. Sports centre. 14.00: Sopes mallorquines. Plaça Sa Vinya. 15.30: Sheepdog trials. Son Duri, C. Galatzo. 17.00: Children’s games. Plaça Sa Vinya.18.00: Duo Nautic - line and ballroom dance; 20.00: Barbecue with ecological lamb; 20.30: Roada - folk dance; 23.00: DJ - salsa and bachata. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Llubi, Honey Fair. 20.00: Mata Escrita - folk dance. Plaça Carretera.



Sa Pobla, Trobada de Xeremiers i Fira de Luthiers (Pipers, Luthiers Fair). 16.00: Gathering of giants. 16.30: Procession of giants from C. Fadrins to Plaça Major. 21.00: Pipers concert at the church - from Majorca, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, Asturias, France, Italy.

MUSIC

Els Llombards. 19.30: Santanyi Band of Music. At the church. Five euros.

Lloseta. 21.30: OR plus friends - Majorcan group with an acoustic set. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00: Benefit concert for Fundacion RANA. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 15 / 25 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Solnegre - Soledad Cardoso (soprano), Angela Moro (violin), Ferran Pisa (baroque guitar), Marc de la Linde (viol); Majorcan music from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Sant Josep Obrer Church, C. Adrià Ferran 40. Free.

Palma. 18.30 / 21.30: Forever, King of Pop - Michael Jackson show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00: My Way Duet - Alvaro Chaves (tenor), Natalya Trofymyuk (piano); zarzuela and opera. Sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. Tickets in advance 10 euros and 12 euros at the box office. Tickets in advance at www.saladante.com.

Palma. 21.00: Chris Pookah - Scottish singer-songwriter; Ana Marti; Zelisko. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Eight euros.

Palma. 22.00: Wooten Brothers - US jazz fusion. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16. 30-49.50 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com.

Porreres. 19.00: Filharmonica Porrerenca. Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Paguera. 20.30: Pasados Company - Tango Woman Ballet. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 15 euros.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Bunyola. 12.00 family show “Little Awa” at the municipal library. Free of charge.

Palma. 18.00 clown show “Refugi” at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9) in Palma. Info 971 710 986. Duration 50 minutes. No text. On Sunday November 17 at 12.00. For children over 5 years. Tickets 8 euros for children and 10 euros for adults.

Palma. 12.00 concert “La Fada Despistada” at Ca’n Forgarda at Can Valdero. Tickets 10 euros children and 2 euros adult.