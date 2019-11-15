Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. Watch The Irishman, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80175798 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix Kids on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NetflixFamily Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT The Irishman | Official Trailer | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix Martin Scorsese's epic saga of organized crime in postwar America, as told by a hit man, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. 26-09-2019 Youtube: Netflix

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

New films this weekend are -

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Plot summary American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Starring Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale.

Director James Mangold.

Duration 2 hours 32 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Action/Biography/Drama.

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.00/21.00

Ford v Ferrari FESTIVAL 7 Action 12.05 (17/11); 21.00 (19/11)

Ford v Ferrari MAHON 7 Action 20.20 (18/11)

The Irishman (2019) See trailer above.



Plot summary A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons.

Director Martin Scorsese.

Duration 3 hours 29 minutes.

Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.10 (*Not on Tues & Thurs)

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime *18.10/22.20 (*Not on Tuea & Thurs)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 21.30

Sorry we missed you CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/20.10

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 17.10

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.15