Arrests
13 kilos of Marijuana found during raid in Marratxi
Two Chinese men have been arrested in Marratxí, Majorca for alleged drug trafficking.
The Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance officials had been watching the parcel delivery company since early October and believed that packets containing drugs were being sent to Majorca from the Peninsula then forwarded to other European countries.
Officers say they confiscated 13.2 kilograms of marijuana wrapped in vacuum-packaged bags during a raid on the company.
