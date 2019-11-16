Polcie
Palma electric scooter regulations now in full force
Palma police will now be issuing fines for all infringements of town hall ordinance that regulates the use of personal mobility vehicles, specifically electric scooters.
The town hall introduced the regulations five months ago. The councillor for public safety, Joana Maria Adrover, said on Friday that the police had been sensitive to the fact that this was a comparatively new form of mobility and understood that "some margin" needed to be given.
The regulations were therefore phased in. During the summer, controls focused on Playa de Palma and scooters being rented out. Over a hundred fines were issued. These controls were extended to other parts of the city in September, since when there have been some further fines. The police have, however, been concentrating on giving information. From now on, the police will continue to hand out information, whether a user faces a fine or not, but the regulations will be fully enforced.
A social media campaign, aimed primarily at the young, has been launched. This will give information about the regulations so that people can use scooters "without violating the rights of pedestrians and other people".
The police say that the most common infringements are riding in prohibited areas, not respecting traffic regulations, riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs, wearing headphones or using mobiles, and not being old enough to ride an electric scooter.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.