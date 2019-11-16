The minister of Energy, Juan Pedro Yllanes, the minister of Mobility and Housing, Marc Pons, and the mayor of Palma, José Hila, attended the inauguration of the first rapid electric vehicle charging station in Palma. 14-11-2019 Balearic Government

From March next year, Majorca will have a network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations that are no more than twenty kilometres apart.

There was a presentation for the first of these stations on the Son Castello industrial estate in Palma yesterday. Enrique Bañuelos, CEO of the QEV company which is installing the network, said that there will be eight other charging stations, smaller than the one in Son Castello. These will have two chargers. "There will not be a point more than 20 kilometres away in Majorca without a charger, and this is going to reassure users that they will have rapid charging on the whole island." Locations will include Andratx, Inca, Manacor, Palmanova and Porto Cristo.

The Son Castello station has ten rapid charging points. There will in fact be another one with the same capacity in Palma - at the Ocimax complex. Bañuelos added that Son Castello's is the first "autonomous" e-station in Europe. It has 100% renewable energy.

In the first half of 2020 a rapid charging station will be installed in Formentera at the entrance to the La Savina port. The intention is to ultimately make Formentera the first zero carbon island in the Mediterranean.