The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the accident. 17-11-2019

A male driver, named as 47-year-old Antonio Ferriol Arrom, was killed late on Saturday night when he lost control of his Peugeot 3008, which rolled over several times before crashing into trees.

The accident occurred at around twenty to midnight at one of the two roundabouts that are at the border of Playa de Muro and Can Picafort. The driver was seemingly heading into Can Picafort when he lost control of the vehicle. No other vehicle was involved.

A fire crew from Alcudia had to cut his body out of the car. Medics confirmed him dead at the scene.

The MA-3431 road from Can Picafort to Muro was closed for two hours as a result of the accident. Police sources suggest that the accident was as a result of excess speed and adverse road conditions.