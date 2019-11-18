Superior Music and Dance Conservatory in Palma. 18-11-2019 P. BOTA

Today, 18 November

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00 with Ciclo Phona: “Conjunt CSMIB” at Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64) in Palma. Info 971 498 935. Free.

Tomorrow, 19 November

MUSIC

Arta. 20.00: Arta School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounters - Jean-Pierre Dupuy (electronica), Medin Peirón (piano); works by Bofill, Luc Ferrari, Peirón and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. www.teatreprincipal.com. Free.

