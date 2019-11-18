What's On
Events in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Today, 18 November
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00 with Ciclo Phona: “Conjunt CSMIB” at Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64) in Palma. Info 971 498 935. Free.
Tomorrow, 19 November
MUSIC
Arta. 20.00: Arta School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.
Palma. 20.00: International Composers Encounters - Jean-Pierre Dupuy (electronica), Medin Peirón (piano); works by Bofill, Luc Ferrari, Peirón and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. www.teatreprincipal.com. Free.
For a list of markets to visit and films to see in English, click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.