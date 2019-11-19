Economy
Palma's Big Cash Divide
Sa Teulera and La Bonanova were the two richest neighbourhoods in Palma in 2016 with people earning an average annual salary of 21,918€ and generating a family income of 73,435€ a year, according to the latest date from the Ministry of Finance.
Fifty-seven of the 78 Palma neighbourhoods registered an increase in average income in 2016; twenty-one therefore showed a decrease.
Son Gotleu was named as the poorest area of the city where people were being paid around 5,497€ a year and generating an annual family salary of 20,355.
The data also showed that people in 16 other working class neighbourhoods of the capital were earning less than 10,000€ a year.
