The risk of collapse forced the eviction of the residents. 19-11-2019 R.S.

Shares:

At least 20 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of Palma, Majorca.

14 had to leave on Sunday because a three storey building was in danger of collapsing in Calle Joan Mestre and yesterday 3 more homes close by in Calle Lluís Martí were also evacuated.

All of those affected have been re-housed by the City Council.