Emergencies
Two buildings in Palma at risk of collapse
At least 20 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of Palma, Majorca.
14 had to leave on Sunday because a three storey building was in danger of collapsing in Calle Joan Mestre and yesterday 3 more homes close by in Calle Lluís Martí were also evacuated.
All of those affected have been re-housed by the City Council.
