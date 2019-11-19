Violence
Intermodal Station security guards facing threats
Guards at the Intermodal Station in Palma are being attacked by gangs when they leave work in the early hours of the morning.
The guards were recently banned from parking their cars inside the station and now have to leave their vehicles close by.
The workers claim that gangs of youths are lying in wait and attack them with stones as they walk alone through the streets to collect their cars when they finish their shifts.
A meeting is scheduled to take place in the coming days to try to find a solution to the problem.
