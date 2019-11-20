Quinn Kelsey sings Count di Luna’s Act II aria in the final dress rehearsal. Production: Sir David McVicar. Conductor: Marco Armiliato. 2017–18 season. Il Trovatore can be seen tomorrow in Palma and Marratxi. 20-01-2018 Youtube: Metropolitan Opera

Today, November 20.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: George Sand International Festival of Music - David Martin (cello), Miguel A. Ortega Chavaldas (piano); Bach, Beethoven, Franck. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

CONFERENCE

Palma. 19.00 organised by Save The Med and Viveco conference in English with Bea Johnson “Reduce your Waste” at Trui Teatre in Palma. Moderated by Brenda Chavez. Be inspired to make changes and then find out Where you can do this in Majorca. Stands at the event and free guide showcasing. Questions and Answers and book signing session afterwards. Tickets at the box office.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. From 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. (Every day until 6 January; other sites for the Christmas Fair open on 27 November.)

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

Tomorrow, November 21.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 19.30: Orquestra Lloseta, Lloseta School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free of charge.

Palma. 20.00: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Andrea Motis (trumpet, vocals) and Joan Chamorro Quartet. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com / www.alternatilla.com.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Manuel Blanco (trumpet); Schnyder Trumpet Concerto, Fernández-Barrero Nocturno Sinfónico, Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op. 45. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CINEMA

Marratxi. Film in English at 20.00 screening of Slayer. The Repentless Killogy at Festival Park in Marratxi. Tickets at the box office.

Marratxi. Opera at 19.00 with II Trovatore (2019) at Festival Park in Marratxi. Tickets at the box office.

Palma. Opera at 20.20 with II Trovatore (2019) starring Luca Salsi, Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yusif Eyvazov, Riccardo Fassi, Elisabetta Zizzo, Carlo Bosi, Dario Giorgelè and Antonello Ceron and showing at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. Duration 165 minutes. For all ages.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, 29th Christmas Market at Es Refugi. Fom 11.00 to 20.30 at the Culture Centre courtyard of La Misericordia (Pl. De l’hospital, 4) in Palma. There will be bar/restaurante, books, decoration items, antiques, children’s clothing, local products, designer clothing, accessories, furniture and tombola. Tickets at the door. Runs until Saturday November 23.