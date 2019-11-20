Emergencies
Third Palma building evacuated for fear of collapse
Residents of 14 homes in central Palma have been evacuated for health and safety reasons.
An Architect who was brought in to check the structure of the 4-storey building at number 5 Carrer de la Riera, informed the Local Police that the residents were in danger because it could collapse at any minute.
The building dates back to 1939 and used to house the Astoria Cinema; the entrance has now been sealed shut.
Earlier this week, two buildings in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of Palma were also evacuated due to the risk of collapse.
