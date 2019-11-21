Come and see the first episode on the big screen at CineCiutat in Palma for free. 16-11-2019 Youtube: BBC Trailers

The Majorca Daily Bulletin invites you a private showing of the first episode of the new BBC series, The Mallorca Files, which you can see on the big screen at CineCiutat in Palma on Monday, November 25 at 3p.m.

Ep 1: Honour Amongst Thieves

British police officer DC Miranda Blake is in Palma de Mallorca to escort known criminal-turned-super grass, Niall Taylor (Aidan McArdle), back to the UK. When things don’t go according to plan, her world is turned on its head and she decides to conduct her own investigation to track down the truth.

Reluctantly paired with wise-cracking German Detective, Max Winter by local police chief Ines Villegas, the two work through Niall’s gang. But with a rising body count and the subsequent disappearance of Niall’s daughter Claire, things look like they’re getting out of hand.

When Miranda and Max spot a vital clue, the killer is at last revealed and a dramatic car chase ensues. But when Max finds himself in difficulty, Miranda is left with a dilemma: save Max or let the killer go.

Back in Palma, Miranda has to explain events to her senior officer, Abbey Parker, which leads to a life changing decision.

The hour long event is free but please send an email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es because places are limited.