The evacuated building on calle Sureda, Palma. 22-11-2019 Palma Fire Brigade

An 8-storey building in Palma has been evacuated for health and safety reasons. Everyone living at number 53 Calle Sureda has been told to leave immediately after structural deficiencies were detected on one of the floors.

Earlier this week residents at 10 Calle de Joan Mestre and 73 Calle de Lluís Martí were forced to leave their homes after the building was declared unsafe.

Another building at 5 Carrer de la Riera in central Palma, which dates back to 1939 and used to house the Astoria Cinema, was evacuated on Tuesday after an Architect determined that the structure could collapse at any minute.

