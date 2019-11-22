Emergencies
Fourth building in Palma to be evacuated this week
An 8-storey building in Palma has been evacuated for health and safety reasons. Everyone living at number 53 Calle Sureda has been told to leave immediately after structural deficiencies were detected on one of the floors.
Desalojo edificio 8 plantas en calle Sureda 53b.— A.C.i E. (@BombersDePalma) November 21, 2019
Vigas de varias plantas pueden colapsar
Colabora #Técnicos @SAMU061IB
desde las 11 horas pic.twitter.com/gmPz3ALIN2
Earlier this week residents at 10 Calle de Joan Mestre and 73 Calle de Lluís Martí were forced to leave their homes after the building was declared unsafe.
Servicio de asistencia a las personas que viven en el edificio desalojado en c/. Joan Mestre 10 para ayudarles a recoger con seguridad sus enseres personales.— A.C.i E. (@BombersDePalma) November 20, 2019
10:30 pic.twitter.com/lT18jsuFPI
Another building at 5 Carrer de la Riera in central Palma, which dates back to 1939 and used to house the Astoria Cinema, was evacuated on Tuesday after an Architect determined that the structure could collapse at any minute.
Edificio desalojado sobre el antiguo cine Astoria, C/. De la Riera.— A.C.i E. (@BombersDePalma) November 19, 2019
Pilares con riesgo de colapso
Participación de @policiadepalma y arquitectos particulares que son los que nos han requerido. Se ha evacuado en #ambulancia a una persona impedida.
Sobre las 17:00 hasta las 19:00 pic.twitter.com/51qbsQsSHJ
