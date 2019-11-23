Jose L Ferrer winery in Binissalem. 23-11-2019 L. OLMO

A wine from Binissalem wine has been voted one of the best sparkling wines of 2019.

The Veritas Brut Nature wine, from the José L. Ferrer wineries was awarded a silver medal at the 15th International Effervescents du Monde 2019’ competition in Dijon.

There were 22 countries and 564 samples in the competition and in the silver category, the sparkling Binissalem came in fifth nationwide.