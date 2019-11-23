LGTBI flag on the balcony of the Town Hall for Pride festivities. 22-11-2019 Ultima Hora

The Government has announced that it’s spending 73,000 euros of the 2020 budget on a brand new LGTBI Community Centre in Palma, this was confirmed by Councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Sonia Viva.

Another 10,000 euros will be used to launch a new campaign to fight sexist violence.

Palma City Council is also planning events, social initiatives and competition for young people in the city.