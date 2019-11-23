Community
A new LGTBI community centre for Palma
The Government has announced that it’s spending 73,000 euros of the 2020 budget on a brand new LGTBI Community Centre in Palma, this was confirmed by Councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Sonia Viva.
Another 10,000 euros will be used to launch a new campaign to fight sexist violence.
Palma City Council is also planning events, social initiatives and competition for young people in the city.
