Sunday's weather in Majorca
2019-11-24
Things are settling down today. Still a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the southwest and along the Tramuntana, but otherwise mainly sunny and a general improvement. The outlook for the week is breezy at times but with plenty of sun and quite warm - temperatures up to 20C or more.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 24 November
17C Alcudia
16C Andratx
16C Calvia
14C Deya
16C Palma
17C Pollensa
16C Sant Llorenç
16C Santanyi
Monday, 25 November
19C Alcudia
18C Andratx
18C Calvia
16C Deya
19C Palma
20C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
18C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
18.1C Puerto Pollensa
17.5C Sa Pobla
17.4C Son Servera
Daytime low
5.2C Alfabia