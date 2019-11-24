Not a bad day for a spot of walking. 24-11-2019 A.B. - Archive

Things are settling down today. Still a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the southwest and along the Tramuntana, but otherwise mainly sunny and a general improvement. The outlook for the week is breezy at times but with plenty of sun and quite warm - temperatures up to 20C or more.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 24 November

17C Alcudia

16C Andratx

16C Calvia

14C Deya

16C Palma

17C Pollensa

16C Sant Llorenç

16C Santanyi

Monday, 25 November

19C Alcudia

18C Andratx

18C Calvia

16C Deya

19C Palma

20C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

18C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

18.1C Puerto Pollensa

17.5C Sa Pobla

17.4C Son Servera

Daytime low

5.2C Alfabia