Debris from the wreckage of the 15m catamaran at Puerto Andratx. 24-11-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

A 15 metre catamaran was smashed to smithereens on Saturday when strong winds slammed it into the rocks in Puerto Andratx, Majorca.

The crash left papers and personal belongings of the German owner strewn across the port.

Measures have already been put in place to stop nearly 200 litres of diesel fuel that's inside the boat from spilling into the water.