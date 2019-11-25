Environment
Fumigation of processionary caterpillars at Bellver forest
Spraying will begin next Monday in Bellver Forest, Palma, Majorca to get rid of the processionary caterpillars.
The treatment will be carried out during the night, between 8pm and 5am from Monday to Friday.
The biological insecticide that’s used to fumigate the caterpillars is not toxic so there won’t be any restrictions in place and people can run or walk in the forest as normal.
Processionary caterpillars have tiny spores that can be fatal if they’re inhaled by dogs or other animals and can also cause an allergic reaction if they touch human skin making it very red and sore.
