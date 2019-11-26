Property
Squatters take over old restaurant in Campos
Residents are furious that squatters have taken over an old restaurant in Campos.
At least 50 men, women and children are believed to be living in Ca’n Andreu Cos and the government says its hands are tied and nothing can be done to get them out.
The squatters have reportedly done all kinds of work inside the 1,500 square metre building and have also managed to turn on the water and electricity.
