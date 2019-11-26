Janoska Ensemble (violins, double bass, piano); perform this evening at CaixaForum, Palma. 21-11-2019 instantencore.com

Today, November 26

FAIRS

Llubi, Fira Tradicional. From 09.00: Local produce. Plaça Església.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Janoska Ensemble (violins, double bass, piano); Bach, Mozart and others. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. Other sites open tomorrow: La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Tomorrow, November 27

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Conservatory prize winners. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Free.

SPORTS



Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. At 17.00 Es Baluard Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. At 19.00 with “Ximpum” Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5) in Palma. Reservations 971 727 166. Tickets 10 euros. Runs until Friday November 29.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. Other sites open today: La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)