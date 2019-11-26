What's On
Events in Majorca on Tuesday / Wednesday
Today, November 26
FAIRS
Llubi, Fira Tradicional. From 09.00: Local produce. Plaça Església.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Janoska Ensemble (violins, double bass, piano); Bach, Mozart and others. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. Other sites open tomorrow: La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Via Roma (every day until 6 January).
Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)
Tomorrow, November 27
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Conservatory prize winners. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Free.
SPORTS
GUIDED TOUR
Palma. At 17.00 Es Baluard Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Palma. At 19.00 with “Ximpum” Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5) in Palma. Reservations 971 727 166. Tickets 10 euros. Runs until Friday November 29.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major. Other sites open today: La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Via Roma (every day until 6 January).
Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)
