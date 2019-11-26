Mainly sunny today

Mainly sunny today with a moderate breeze.

26-11-2019MDB

Mainly sunny with cloudy intervals as the day goes on.

Highs of 20º and lows of 5º.

Weather Map

The current light southwesterly breeze will get stronger this afternoon.

Don't forget you can watch the weather live on our webcams.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.