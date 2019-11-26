The Black Friday sale runs until December 1. 26-11-2019 R.L.

Iberia Express has slashed its prices by up to 40% for Black Friday until December 1.

The discounts are for flights between January 8 and June 18, 2020 on all routes.

To qualify for the promotion passengers will have to join Club Express on the airline’s website. Registration is free at https://www.iberiaexpress.com/en.