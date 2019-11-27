Violence
Police appeal for witnesses to armed robbery
Police are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted an Italian man in the Son Roca neighbourhood of Palma.
The two robbers allegedly gagged and beat the victim and threatened him with knives and machetes when they broke into his home in Calle Tetuán in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police are scouring CCTV footage to try to identify the attackers and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
