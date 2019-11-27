Mainly sunny across the whole island

Mainly sunny across the whole island with a small risk of showers in the north.

27-11-2019MDB

Highs of 21º and lows of 12º.

Lights winds are westerly/southwesterly.

Humidity is at 70%.

