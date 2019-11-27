Mainly sunny across the whole island with a small risk of showers in the north. 27-11-2019 MDB

Mainly sunny with a small risk of showers in the north later this evening.

Highs of 21º and lows of 12º.

Lights winds are westerly/southwesterly.

Humidity is at 70%.

