Knives Out— From tomorrow at Ocimax in Palma and Festival Park in Marratxi. Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.
Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.45/20.00/22.15
Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama 16.30/*19.00/**21.30 (* Not on Tues; **Not on Fri & Thurs)
One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation 18.00
Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.10
The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues )
Ardara CINECIUTAT NR Drama 19.50 (Not Fri)
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.20
Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.00
