Christmas lights in Palma. 28-11-2019 Palma's Town Hall

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Palma tonight in Plaça de la Reina and there will be simultaneous events in Plaça de Cort and Plaça Rei Joan Carles I.

There will also be live music and a variety of children’s entertainment in the surrounding streets from 17.30 to keep everyone entertained.

The countdown begins at 19.30 with Christmas Wishes from the 'Angels Without Wings’ Association and the lights will be switched on at 2000.

There will also be a number of traffic restrictions in place from 17.00 in central Palma.

Passeig del Born, Avinguda de Jaume III, Avenida d’Antoni Maura, Carrer del Conquistador, Plaça de Cort and La Rambla will all be closed and buses 2, 3, 7, 15, 20 and 25 will be diverted to Passeig Mallorca and the Avenidas.