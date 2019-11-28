Over the past four days, the National Police have arrested three individuals in Majorca who were sought by police authorities in Germany, Poland and Switzerland. 28-11-2019 Policía Nacional

They were all subject to European arrest warrants, and evidence pointed to there being in Majorca. Officers from the National Police's group for tracing international fugitives were sent to the island in order to investigate and to execute the warrants.

One of the three was on Poland's most wanted list. His criminal record dates back to 2001 and membership of a drugs gang in Warsaw. When he was arrested then he was carrying an automatic rifle. He later committed highly violent robberies, stole top-of-the-range vehicles and paid thousands of euros to police in the form of bribes in order to avoid being arrested.

In 2012, he was involved with the manufacture, distribution and sale of methamphetamine across the whole of Poland. He was sentenced for this, but he managed to falsify medical records so that it was advised that he shouldn't enter prison. This falsification was eventually uncovered, and aware of the seriousness of charges, he disappeared in 2015. After this, the authorities in Poland lost track of him until the start of this year, when they suspected that he was working in the construction industry in Majorca.

The specialist group of officers from the mainland worked with the National Police in Palma in placing him under surveillance. Shortly afterwards, an accidental fire broke out in the building opposite where he was living. Alerted by the noise and sirens, he went onto the balcony, where he was seen by police officers. They blocked the exit, but he wouldn't leave the apartment. The police obtained a warrant to enter the premises and proceeded to detain him.

The person sought by the Swiss authorities was sentenced to twenty years for drug trafficking. When he realised he was going to be arrested in Majorca, he attempted to drive off with his wife and daughter. He was detained after a chase.

The third individual, of French nationality, was wanted by the authorities in Germany for fraud and illegal immigration. He was arrested in Calvia.