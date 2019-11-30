Environment
Majorcan mountains visible from Barcelona
Photographer, Alfons Puertas has captured the silhouette of the Serra de Tramuntana, Majorca from 300 kilometres away in Barcelona.
Buena oportunidad ahora mismo para avistar #Mallorca en horario de tarde desde zonas elevadas de #Barcelona antes de la puesta del Sol #Collserola pic.twitter.com/0TVAHl7NYT— Alfons Puertas (@alfons_pc) November 28, 2019
Majorca can only be seen from the Catalan coast a few times a year when conditions are perfect, with no clouds, a clear atmosphere and not too much light.
Muy nítido y extenso el avistamiento de #Mallorca esta mañana desde #observatorioFabra #Barcelona pocas veces como hoy!! @AEMET_Esp @meteocat @wmo @btveltemps @eltempsTV3 @gemmapuigf @Monica_Usart @ame_asociacion @Divulgameteo @ARAmeteo @alcantara_alb @AlfredRPico @tiempobrasero pic.twitter.com/mBoO0DuK03— Alfons Puertas (@alfons_pc) November 29, 2019
This very rare phenomenon was captured early in the morning from the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona which was built by Josep Domenech i Estapà in 1904.
