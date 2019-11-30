Shares:

Photographer, Alfons Puertas has captured the silhouette of the Serra de Tramuntana, Majorca from 300 kilometres away in Barcelona.

Buena oportunidad ahora mismo para avistar #Mallorca en horario de tarde desde zonas elevadas de #Barcelona antes de la puesta del Sol #Collserola pic.twitter.com/0TVAHl7NYT — Alfons Puertas (@alfons_pc) November 28, 2019

Majorca can only be seen from the Catalan coast a few times a year when conditions are perfect, with no clouds, a clear atmosphere and not too much light.

This very rare phenomenon was captured early in the morning from the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona which was built by Josep Domenech i Estapà in 1904.