Age Concern Majorca Christmas party 29-11-2019 MDB

The Majorca branch of Age Concern got into the Christmas spirit yesterday with a gala lunch at a Genova Restaurant. Dozens of people attended the event with President Jackie Codd, keeping prices low so that as many people as possible could attend this eagerly awaited event. Among those attending Bulletin Managing Editor Jason Moore.

Apart from the traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, there was live music and a bumper festive raffle.

Before the lunch the Bulletin presented Age Concern President Jackie Codd with a cheque for 100 euros which the Bulletin has raised at our events during the year.

At this time of year Age Concern’s work load increases dramatically so any help Bulletin readers could give would be very much appreciated.