Events
Open top bus tour of Palma Christmas lights
Scores of Bulletin readers joined us for an open top bus tour of Palma´s Christmas lights last night.
The hour-long trip showed Palma at its festive best.
The Christmas lights were switched on in Palma on Thursday and will remain in place until next month.
