Santanyí Town Council started actions to improve the water network in the municipality a few years ago. 30-11-2019 Archivo

Santanyí, Ses Salines and Campos are demanding a new desalination plant in the area to guarantee the drinking water supply for all thee municipalities.

Santanyí Mayor, Maria Pons, says requests for some of the tourist tax money to be used to improve the water system in his city have been denied twice.

Ses Salinas and Campos do have good quality water but Mayors Juan Rodríguez and Xisca Porquer say they’re backing the demand for a new filtration system because they’re worried that the drinking water supply may dry up in the future.