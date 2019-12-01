Courts
Drunk driver who killed teenager is still at liberty
The drunk driver who killed 15-year-old Paula Fornés remains at liberty. The judge has rejected a demand from the family that 46-year-old Renata G. should enter prison immediately.
She was sentenced on Monday to four years imprisonment for reckless homicide and an additional nine months for driving without a licence and false documentation; the Polish licence she had was fake. She was also ordered to pay compensation of 173,688 euros to the family and fined 1,800 euros.
There has been no statement to indicate when she might enter prison.
