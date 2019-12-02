What's On
Today, December 2.
MUSIC
Palma. 11.00 organ muisc with Bartomeu Veny at Santa Eulàlia church in Palma.
SPORTS
Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 12.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.
FIESTAS
Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. 17.00 musical animation by Spaguetti Gourmet at the Plaza Tomeu Penya. Music and dance for the entire family.
Tomorrow, December 3.
MUSIC
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - The Rite of Trio (André Bastos Silva, guitar; Filipe Louro, double bass; Pedro Melo Alves, drums). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.
FIESTAS
Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. 18.30 solemn mass at the parish church folled by dance offering byAires Vilafranquins and dances by the Cavallets (hobby horses) at the Plaza Major. Traditonal “bunyolada” (doughnuts) and mistela fortified wine.
CHILDREN’S CORNER
Palma. 18.00 puppet shadow show by Els músics viatgers with the show “Gerda i les quatres estacions” (based on the story of Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen) at the library of Can Sales in Palma. Free. For children over 5 years.
