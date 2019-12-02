Organ muisc with Bartomeu Veny at Santa Eulàlia church in Palma. Archive video. 27-11-2017 Youtube: IB3 NOTÍCIES

Today, December 2.

MUSIC

Palma. 11.00 organ muisc with Bartomeu Veny at Santa Eulàlia church in Palma.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 12.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

FIESTAS

Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. 17.00 musical animation by Spaguetti Gourmet at the Plaza Tomeu Penya. Music and dance for the entire family.

Tomorrow, December 3.

MUSIC

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - The Rite of Trio (André Bastos Silva, guitar; Filipe Louro, double bass; Pedro Melo Alves, drums). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

FIESTAS

Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. 18.30 solemn mass at the parish church folled by dance offering byAires Vilafranquins and dances by the Cavallets (hobby horses) at the Plaza Major. Traditonal “bunyolada” (doughnuts) and mistela fortified wine.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 puppet shadow show by Els músics viatgers with the show “Gerda i les quatres estacions” (based on the story of Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen) at the library of Can Sales in Palma. Free. For children over 5 years.