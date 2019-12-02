Missing Persons
Missing persons investigation concentrates on Majorca
A Colombian man who’s wanted in connection with the disappearance of Marta Calvo rented apartments in Valencia in the names of his relatives from Majorca according to the Guardia Civil.
Marta Calvo Burón disappeared from Valencia on November 7 after sending her Mum text from the suspect’s house in the early hours of the morning.
The investigation has now moved to Majorca as it's thought the suspect may be hiding out on the island.
