In July, a Longui Nescafe coffee maker worth 100 euros was stolen from a closet at Capdepera police station. Various other objects were also taken. The machine had been bought by members of the night unit.

The closet is in a restricted area. The lock had apparently been forced. A group of five officers presented an official report to the chief deputy inspector, Vicenç Garriga, but nothing appears to have been done. They say that proceedings should have been initiated and the facts presented to a judicial authority. It was a criminal offence perpetrated in a municipal building. The officers have now, therefore, denounced the matter to the Guardia Civil.

Garriga was appointed chief deputy inspector in late June. He is effectively the head of the police and has, since his appointment, had some issues with the rest of the force. Most recently, there was what officers described as pressure to issue more fines in order to increase productivity.